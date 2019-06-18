Regarding the article “Trump official pressed NASA on climate science”:

A line in a movie about Germany creating a fission bomb at the end of WWII went something like: If there is only a 5 percent chance that Hitler is building a bomb that could affect thousands of people, we should do everything in our power to stop it.

Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate change is real, it is happening now, it is caused by humans, and it will have a devastating effect on billions of people. Billions!

A recent study states that “Human civilization faces an existential risk by 2050,” and “Climate change impacts on food and water systems, declining crop yields and rising food prices driven by drought, wildfire and harvest failures have already become catalysts for social breakdown.”

Only 3 percent of climate scientists say it is not real and nothing to worry about. Three percent.

I’m writing this letter because I’m not willing to bet my children’s and grandchildren’s lives or quality of life on the probability that the 3 percent deniers are correct.

Please ask your federal legislators to support H.R. 763, Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bipartisan, market-based solution to address climate change.

Marc Peterson

Sandy