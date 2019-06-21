ST. GEORGE – Dixie State University men's golf coach Brad Sutterfield has announced the signing of Aman Uddin to a national letter of intent to play for the Trailblazers beginning in the 2019-20 season.

A native of Fareham, England, Uddin (5-9, 140; Cams Hill School) posted a 73.50 scoring average this past year and is the 26th-ranked player in England’s national U-18 rankings (272nd in the European U-18 rankings). He posted victories in the 2017 U-16 County Boys Championship (76-72) and the 2018 Dorset Triangular Stroke Play Championship (71-72), along with a runner-up showing at the 2018 U-18 County Boys Championship (71-67). Uddin was also selected for the U-16 England Regional Team and Hampshire County Team.

"Our golf program is getting an extremely athletic and talented player in Aman,” Sutterfield said. “He has great tournament experience and has played in many high level events that will translate very well to college golf. I look for him to step right in and immediately contribute to our success.”

Dixie State is coming off arguably its most successful season in the program’s four-year era as the Trailblazers posted six top-five team finishes and 11 total top-10 showings in 12 total team events, highlighted by a wire-to-wire victory at the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf South Central/West Regional Championships in May. DSU also placed ninth overall at the 2019 NCAA National Championships and recorded a runner-up finish in its debut at the RMAC Championships this past April.