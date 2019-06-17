PROVO — It’s mid-June, which means it’s time to talk football. Obviously.
Deseret News BYU beat writer Jeff Call broke down some of the main storylines likely to dominate the day, from BYU’s contract status with ESPN to the health of quarterback Zach Wilson’s shoulder.
Here’s a rundown of everything fans need to know to tune into this year’s BYU Football Media Day.
What: BYU Football Media Day
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT
Where: BYU Broadcast Building, Provo
On the air
- 9-10 a.m., State of the Program, on BYUtv (as well as www.byutv.org), ESPN3/WatchESPN and BYU Radio (SiriusXM Channel 143 and www.byuradio.org)
- 10 a.m.-Noon, BYU Sports Nation special, on BYUtv, WatchESPN and BYU Radio
- Noon-2 p.m., Behind the Mic with Greg Wrubell, on BYU Radio
- 2-3 p.m., "150 Years of College Football: BYU’s Impact on the Game," on BYUtv and ESPN3
Live web chat schedule
The BYUtv Sports crew of Jason Shepherd and Lauren McClain will conduct interviews with players and coaches on www.BYUtv.org at the following times:
Social media
The Deseret News will have four reporters on-site delivering the day’s news and information. Follow them on Twitter: Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall), Brad Rock (@therockmonster), Brandon Gurney (@BrandonCGurney) and Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd).