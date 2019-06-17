SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel is teasing a major announcement, and all bets are off that it has something to do with a certain friendly neighborhood superhero.

The teaser, which was posted on Twitter with the hashtag #MarvelComics, shows a big “4” with a spider in the middle, ComicBook.com reports. The teaser is clearly related to Spider-Man, but a follow-up image has muddied the waters on two prominent theories.

First, ComicBook.com notes the tease could relate to a crossover with the Fantastic Four, the team that recently returned for an ongoing series under former Spider-Man writer Dan Slott. Spider-Man has also shared a close relationship with the famous family — even fighting alongside them from time to time.

A second theory is that Marvel Comics could be teasing the return of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s "Spider-Man" series, Polygon reports. The project in question would be an adaptation of director Sam Raimi’s script for “Spider-Man 4,” which was canceled in favor of “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

However, C.B. Cebulski, Marvel’s editor-in-chief, has clarified on Twitter that the upcoming announcement doesn’t concern the Fantastic Four or an adaptation of “Spider-Man 4.” Instead, it’s a countdown indicating whatever the unexpected project is will be announced on June 21.

“Wait, so it's not a Spider-Man/FF crossover?!? You mean, it's not a comic adaptation of Spider-Man 4?!? I told you, you will not see this one coming!” Cebulski wrote.

Wait, so it's not a Spider-Man/FF crossover?!? You mean, it's not a comic adaptation of Spider-Man 4?!? I told you, you will not see this one coming! #MarvelComics https://t.co/6DAoq1Vx1U — C.B. Cebulski (@CBCebulski) June 17, 2019

Regardless, IGN speculates the teaser could still be hinting at something involving Raimi’s "Spider-Man" even if it's not a direct adaptation to the comics. They note Marvel artist Alex Ross tweeted — and deleted — artwork depicting a parade scene from 2002’s “Spider-Man”; whether or not the artwork has anything to do with Marvel’s big announcement remains to be seen.

In the meantime, fans on Twitter seem bummed out by the prospect that “Spider-Man 4” won’t be realized anytime soon.