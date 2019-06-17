SALT LAKE CITY — Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is beginning to develop a full comics-inspired wardrobe in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

A new TV spot on YouTube shows Holland introducing new footage from the film as well as the four suits that will appear in “Far From Home.”

According to ComicBook.com, the spot features the original Stark suit from “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the Iron Spider suit from “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” as well as a “newer” and “newest” suit.

First, the newer suit is Spider-Man’s new Stealth Suit, which is a gift from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Polygon reports the suit draws inspiration from the “Spider-Man Noir” run, where an alternate-universe Spider-Man fought against New York organized crime during the Great Depression.

The newest suit, however, acts as a continuation of Peter Parker’s arc as a superhero. According to CBR.com, a previous international TV spot showed Parker designing the new red and black costume using a Stark machine.

While the red and black Upgraded Suit appears to be a new creation for “Far From Home,” it does share a color scheme and some design elements with the Superior Spider-Man suit. According to SYFY Wire, “Superior Spider-Man” followed Doctor Octopus as he took over Parker’s legacy — and body — and attempted to be the better Spider-Man.

Gizmodo also reports that new international promotional banners provide a good look at the latter three costumes. Most notably, the Upgraded Suit banner shows a white spider symbol on Spider-Man’s back — a style choice recently seen in “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for the PlayStation 4, which added a big white spider to the hero’s iconic suit.

“Spider Man: Far From Home” — and all of Spider-Man’s suits — hits theaters on July 2. Last week I reported for Deseret News that the film is expected to make more than $150 million, putting it in line with Captain Marvel’s premiere.