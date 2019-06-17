SALT LAKE CITY — A man arrested last week for allegedly running what authorities called a large-scale drug trafficking business appeared in federal court Monday on criminal charges.

Mahbod Ghazan Fari, who is on federal probation for a previous drug conviction, faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Armed with a search warrant, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine, three kilograms of heroin and 380 grams of cocaine from Fari's State Street apartment and a duffel bag he tossed out a third-story window as agents entered the house, according to court documents.

Agents also seized a loaded handgun, digital scales, drug packing materials, drug distribution records, cell phones and a large amount of cash, court documents says.

A federal judge sentenced Fari to 78 months in prison and 60 months probation in 2010 after he admitted to importing opium and selling heroin, court records show. The judge also ordered him to forfeit nearly $34,000 in cash, three Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a Porsche SUV and BMW sedan. He was released from prison in 2015, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

In 2006, police shutdown Fari's downtown restaurant, BC's Chicken, alleging that along with food he sold heroin and cocaine.