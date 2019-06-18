SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland just made a change to one of its original attractions, and fans aren’t exactly thrilled about it.
The OC Register reports that Disneyland has upgraded the Disneyland Main Street Cinema into the new Cartoons and Collectibles gift shop on Main Street U.S.A., which is the entry area into the theme park.
The attraction, which has been around since Disneyland's opening day in 1955, celebrates many of the earliest Disney cartoons, which starred Mickey Mouse and other longtime Disney characters, according to Fox News.Comment on this story
What it looks like: “Prior to the change, the dimly lit Main Street Cinema showcased some of Disney’s first animated films on six movie screens. Now a cash register has been moved into the vintage movie palace along with shirts, Minnie Mouse ears headbands, plush dolls, coffee mugs and Americana merchandise on brightly lit displays. The screens still show the Disney cartoon shorts, but there are merchandise displays in front of or next to them,” the OC Register reports.
Yes, but: The Main Street Cinema at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida became a store in 1998 in order to create more foot traffic. Some fans thought the recent conversion might have the same effect on the cinema in Disneyland, too, according to the OC Register.
Reaction: Fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the changes.