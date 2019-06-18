SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland just made a change to one of its original attractions, and fans aren’t exactly thrilled about it.

The OC Register reports that Disneyland has upgraded the Disneyland Main Street Cinema into the new Cartoons and Collectibles gift shop on Main Street U.S.A., which is the entry area into the theme park.

The attraction, which has been around since Disneyland's opening day in 1955, celebrates many of the earliest Disney cartoons, which starred Mickey Mouse and other longtime Disney characters, according to Fox News.

What it looks like: “Prior to the change, the dimly lit Main Street Cinema showcased some of Disney’s first animated films on six movie screens. Now a cash register has been moved into the vintage movie palace along with shirts, Minnie Mouse ears headbands, plush dolls, coffee mugs and Americana merchandise on brightly lit displays. The screens still show the Disney cartoon shorts, but there are merchandise displays in front of or next to them,” the OC Register reports.

Yes, but: The Main Street Cinema at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida became a store in 1998 in order to create more foot traffic. Some fans thought the recent conversion might have the same effect on the cinema in Disneyland, too, according to the OC Register.

Reaction: Fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the changes.

It’s an amazing & beloved part of Disneyland history but almost nobody goes in anymore, nothing wrong w trying out some new ideas for this lovely space. — The Disneyland Gazette (@TheDLGazette) June 15, 2019

This is frankly disgusting, @Disneyland @DisneylandToday and you should remove it immediately. Honestly, how much extra money could you be making selling THIS merch here? It’s the same stuff you can buy in other shops throughout the resort! Who is this for?? — BRIAN CLARK (@brianrobclark) June 14, 2019

Terribly wrong and incredibly tacky! There's so much retail space on Main Street already! — LGMoore (@3435mom) June 14, 2019

This is a disgrace to what Walt intended the Cinema to be used for.@Disneyland Do the right thing and put everything back. https://t.co/vEJTWeUXeG — DisneyDoll76 (@DisneyDoll76) June 15, 2019

@Disneyland @DisneylandToday I’m first to defend Disneyland when it comes to unpopular changes. However, I’m appalled by your decision to turn The Main Street Cinema into a store!! This is an insult to Walt’s memory. It all started with a mouse. Not merchandise. #Disneyland — evie (@evieyvette55) June 14, 2019

NOOOOO! It's the end of an era! Everyone's not-so-secret escape at Disneyland has been turned into a store. #disneyland #mainstreetcinema https://t.co/m2QW4l4l0H — Jini Elizabeth (@Jini_bobini) June 14, 2019