SALT LAKE CITY — CBS News shared a video of Utah’s Canyonlands National Park on Sunday to help people who are feeling stressed.

The three-minute video includes drone footage of the entire national park along with the sounds of birds, rushing water and nature.

“Feeling stressed? Take a minute, turn up the volume and gaze at this drone's-eye view of Utah's Canyonlands National Park,” the video’s description reads.

Watch the video below.

According to the American Heart Association, “spending time in nature can help relieve stress and anxiety, improve your mood, and boost feelings of happiness and wellbeing. Whatever you call it — forest bathing, ecotherapy, mindfulness in nature, green time or the wilderness cure — humans evolved in the great outdoors, and your brain benefits from a journey back to nature.”