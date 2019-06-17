SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli reportedly spent Father’s Day together like any other family, according to People magazine.

Despite the college admissions scandal hanging over their heads, Loughlin and Giannulli are “trying to keep things normal” by “celebrating Father’s Day as a family."

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense. It’s not the happiest situation,” the unnamed source told People magazine.

“Lori seems OK. She is a very positive person. Her life doesn’t seem as chaotic as when the college scandal first broke,” the source said. “They are spending the summer with friends and trying to enjoy (it).”

Similar: This latest turn for Loughlin reminds me of what Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy have been doing since the college admissions scandal broke. As I wrote for the Deseret News, Huffman and Macy recently attended their daughter Sofia’s high school graduation. Huffman pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal and will receive her sentencing on Sept. 13.

Loughlin made headlines last week when reports suggested that Loughlin and her defense team will “fight fire with fire” as they look to take on the University of Southern California, which might file a suit against Loughlin for conflict of interest, according to Deseret News. Loughlin and Giannulli’s law firm is also representing USC in a separate case, which is why USC might be bringing the case.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been actively involved in their case since the beginning of the scandal. Loughlin was reportedly “agonizing” over the college admissions scandal, too. Loughlin and Giannulli intended to claim ignorance in their court case.