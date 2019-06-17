SALT LAKE CITY — The rapper and Microsoft AI spokesman Common wants to be a husband.

Common told Jada Pinkett Smith on her “Red Table Talk” show, available on Facebook Watch, that he wants to find a partner and get married, according to People magazine.

Common recently released a book called “Let Love Have the Last Word: A Memoir,” in which he wrote that he hasn’t become a husband yet.

Here’s the exchange from the “Red Table Talk” episode.

“You said in the book also that you’ve accomplished everything but that you’re not a husband,” Pinkett Smith said.

“Yeah, that’s ... I would like to be a husband. Now I think that I just want that partnership. To be able to experience life where I’m growing as a human being and it’s fun too.”

Marriage: Pinkett Smith’s show has been a place where celebrities could talk about marriage. She recently opened about how she and Will Smith had several issues to work through, CNN reports.

As I wrote for the Deseret News, Pinkett Smith said she had challenges bigger than infidelity with her marriage.

“I’m asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'" Pinkett Smith said. "And it's like, 'No, but there have been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'"

"Specifically for me, in regards to redefining my marriage as a life partnership, was the necessity of autonomy for myself and for Will, and finding the core of us that wanted to be together outside of the constraints of the traditional ideas of marriage because they weren't working for us."

Ayesha Curry: Ayesha Curry said on “Red Table Talk” that she feels self-doubt when women approach her husband Steph Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, according to the Deseret News.