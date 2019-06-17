THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM?

Team Fredette, named after the one and only, is in next month’s The Basketball Tournament field, but Jimmer is only participating as an assistant coach.

ESPN ranks the Dave Rose-coached team 31st of 64 vying for the $2 million prize.

Fredette played in last year’s event, but is prohibited in 2019, due to his contract with the Phoenix Suns. Which raises a question: Which is Jimmer more likely to do?

(a) Win TBT as a coach.

(b) Make it through an entire season with the Suns.

ALL ABOUT 'ZO

Nell Redmond FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball runs the offense against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

LaVar Ball took the news that the Lakers had traded his son, Lonzo, with typical bravado.

He guaranteed “they will never win another championship,” despite acquiring Anthony Davis. Rumors have arisen that L.A. has now turned its focus toward Kawhi Leonard.

To which the elder Ball is expected to say, “Lonzo beat him in a pickup game. C’mon, man!”

ALL-EVENTS PASS

Frank Gunn FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri celebrates after the team's 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating whether Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri pushed and hit a sheriff's deputy in the face as he tried to get on the court after his team won the NBA title in Oakland. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri caused a stir last week when he reportedly shoved a police officer.

Reports say he was attempting to rush the court to celebrate his team’s NBA championship, but wasn’t wearing proper credentials, so a scuffle ensued.

Ujiri actually could have gone anywhere he wanted — on the court, in the locker rooms — if he’d only said the magic words: “I’m Drake.”

PITCH PERFECT

Headline in a press release: “CONCACAF Introduces Initiatives to Deepen Fan Engagement During Gold Cup.”

Because hooligan soccer fans aren’t engaged enough.

TOTALLY JUICED

Didier J. Fabien This Monday, June 3, 2019 photo provided by Didier J. Fabien shows O.J. Simpson in the garden of his Las Vegas area home. Simpson has launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star says he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.” Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He said in a phone interview it will be a lot of fun and that he had some things to straighten out. (Didier J. Fabien via AP, File)

OJ Simpson appeared on Twitter, Saturday, with a selfie video promoting (surprise!) himself.

“Hey, Twitter world, this is yours truly, coming soon to Twitter ... it should be a lotta fun,” he tweeted.

He says he has moved on from discussing the “Trial of the Century” that saw him acquitted of murder charges, but in the video he added, “I got a little gettin’ even to do.”

Maybe he hasn’t moved as far as he thinks.

YOU DON’T SAY

Nathan Denette Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard hoists the MVP trophy next to teammates during the team's NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

From The Onion satire publication: “NBA Championship Victory Easily Takes Its Place Among Top 10 Moments In Toronto Raptors History.”

ICE TIME

OK, so the NBA champ is from Canada and the NHL champ from the U.S.

What everyone really wants to know is who gets to claim curling?