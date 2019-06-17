THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM?
Team Fredette, named after the one and only, is in next month’s The Basketball Tournament field, but Jimmer is only participating as an assistant coach.
ESPN ranks the Dave Rose-coached team 31st of 64 vying for the $2 million prize.
Fredette played in last year’s event, but is prohibited in 2019, due to his contract with the Phoenix Suns. Which raises a question: Which is Jimmer more likely to do?
(a) Win TBT as a coach.
(b) Make it through an entire season with the Suns.
ALL ABOUT 'ZO
LaVar Ball took the news that the Lakers had traded his son, Lonzo, with typical bravado.
He guaranteed “they will never win another championship,” despite acquiring Anthony Davis. Rumors have arisen that L.A. has now turned its focus toward Kawhi Leonard.
To which the elder Ball is expected to say, “Lonzo beat him in a pickup game. C’mon, man!”
ALL-EVENTS PASS
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri caused a stir last week when he reportedly shoved a police officer.
Reports say he was attempting to rush the court to celebrate his team’s NBA championship, but wasn’t wearing proper credentials, so a scuffle ensued.
Ujiri actually could have gone anywhere he wanted — on the court, in the locker rooms — if he’d only said the magic words: “I’m Drake.”
PITCH PERFECT
Headline in a press release: “CONCACAF Introduces Initiatives to Deepen Fan Engagement During Gold Cup.”
Because hooligan soccer fans aren’t engaged enough.
TOTALLY JUICED
OJ Simpson appeared on Twitter, Saturday, with a selfie video promoting (surprise!) himself.
"Hey, Twitter world, this is yours truly, coming soon to Twitter ... it should be a lotta fun," he tweeted.
He says he has moved on from discussing the “Trial of the Century” that saw him acquitted of murder charges, but in the video he added, “I got a little gettin’ even to do.”
Maybe he hasn’t moved as far as he thinks.
YOU DON’T SAY
From The Onion satire publication: “NBA Championship Victory Easily Takes Its Place Among Top 10 Moments In Toronto Raptors History.”
ICE TIME
OK, so the NBA champ is from Canada and the NHL champ from the U.S.
What everyone really wants to know is who gets to claim curling?