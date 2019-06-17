SALT LAKE CITY — A new report indicates new Nintendo Switch models could be in production, with a release date announcement coming soon.

According to The Wall Street Journal, two new Nintendo consoles have entered production in Southeast Asia. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa previously told investors new Switch models wouldn’t be announced at E3 — which was held last week in Los Angeles — but GameSpot speculates the new systems could be announced soon.

The Wall Street Journal also reports that one of the new Switch models would feature improved components and enhanced features like a better screen and faster processor. Additionally, Bloomberg previously reported a cheaper version of the system is currently in the works.

GameSpot also notes Nintendo has previously manufactured their products in China, but production has moved to Southeast Asia due to President Donald Trump’s proposed 25 percent import tariffs on electronics made in China.

So what could the modified systems bring to the table? Kotaku noted the cheaper Switch would cut features like vibration and act as a successor to the Nintendo 3DS, which was released in 2011.

Meanwhile, the more powerful system could feature more power for better game performance, according to Business Insider. This, in turn, would re-energize sales momentum for Nintendo’s two-year-old console — a strategy employed by both Sony and Microsoft.

“In the case of the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, for instance, both consoles offer sharper visuals and snappier load times even though they're only intended to play standard PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games,” Business Insider notes.

Nintendo has previously dabbled in improving the Switch’s performance. I previously reported for Deseret News that the company had secretly added a “boost mode” that overclocks the Switch during loading screens, leading to significantly shorter load times.