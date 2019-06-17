SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry honored Oracle Arena after Game 6 of the NBA Finals in a new Instagram post over the weekend.

Ayesha Curry’s husband, Steph Curry, plays for the Golden State Warriors, who called Oracle Arena home for dozens of years. The team will play in a new arena in San Francisco starting next season.

"We've spent the past 10 yrs at Oracle," she wrote. "Took our 'save the date' photos there (lol), brought all of our children to their first games there. Laughed, cried, celebrated, you name it. We 'grew up' together there."

"We will never forget our decade at Oracle. Thank you Dub Nation for loving us, embracing us and always cheering and rooting for my husband no matter what. On and off the court. The warriors are something special.

"Best part? They're just getting started. Time to make new memories with the best fans in the world !!! ROARACLE will ALWAYS have a special place in our hearts. I Love you @stephencurry30 and am infinitely proud of you."

The Currys — who were married in 2011 but were dating back when Steph Curry attended Davidson — will likely try to find housing closer to San Francisco now that the Warriors will play over there, according to SFGate.com.