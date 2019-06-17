SALT LAKE CITY — Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris held its first Mass exactly two months to the day after a massive fire destroyed the roof and spire of the famous cathedral, according to The Associated Press.

The church held its first Mass on Saturday with an unconventional twist. The archbishop of Paris and the rest of the attendees wore white hard hats for protection, according to NPR.

The service was not open to the public for security reasons. Only clergy and people who are working on the reconstruction of the cathedral were allowed to attend the service. However, the ceremony aired live on a Catholic YouTube channel.

State of construction: France's Culture Minister Franck Riester told French TV that the cathedral is “in a fragile state” and that the vault could still collapse, NPR reports.

“Workers won't be able to secure the vault until debris from the fire is completely cleared from the cathedral floor. Research teams are using robots to slowly gather and sort the debris,” according to NPR.

The archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, made reference to the reconstruction during the Mass, according to The New York Times.

“Those who are working on the construction tell me of their enthusiasm,” he said.

Bigger picture: “Saturday’s Mass was held on a symbolic day for the battered cathedral, which remains closed to the public. It marked the consecration of Notre-Dame’s altar, typically celebrated every year,” according to The New York Times.