MILLCREEK — Utahns are invited to celebrate the state’s refugee community for the 15th annual World Refugee Day.

The two-day multicultural celebration will take place at Big Cottonwood Regional Park, 4300 S. 1300 East, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will include performances, a global market with items for sale from countries around the world and other family-friendly activities.

In addition, refugee food entrepreneurs, in partnership with the International Rescue Committee’s Spice Kitchen Incubator program, will offer ethnic food for purchase. All proceeds generated by the sale of food at the festival will go back to the entrepreneurs and is used to support their goal of owning their own catering or restaurant business.

World Refugee Day — established by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 4, 2000 — is an annual commemoration to celebrate the strength and resilience of the refugee communities throughout the world, recognize the struggles faced by displaced populations, and raise awareness about refugee issues.