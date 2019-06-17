SALT LAKE CITY — “The Hunger Games” series is coming back — this time as a prequel.

The Verge reports that author Suzanne Collins announced a follow-up to her popular young adult series, which will be set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen’s adventures.

The new book will be released on May 19, 2020 — almost 10 years after “Mockingjay’s” Aug. 24, 2010 release date — and will be published by Scholastic.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Collins said the new untitled novel will explore themes of survival and reconstruction.

Exciting news, Hunger Games fans: A prequel novel set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games is coming May 2020! Read more here: https://t.co/nA7wAYX4Fz pic.twitter.com/3JdeCTcAQp — Scholastic (@Scholastic) June 17, 2019

“The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity," she said.

Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake also confirmed that the film studio is working with Collins to adapt the prequel as a film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The last “Hunger Games” movie, “Mockingjay — Part 2,” hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2015, and starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss.

“As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published. We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie,” Drake said.

The Associated Press notes that the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel will be Collins’ first work since 2013. “Year of the Jungle” is an autobiographical picture book documenting Collins’ emotions and experiences as a young girl in 1968. According to her website, Collins’ father served in the Vietnam War, which is a major focus for the book.