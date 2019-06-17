SALT LAKE CITY — A woman accused of sending threatening messages to herself and filing false police reports is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Logan woman — posing as a threatening man in text messages — sent messages to an acquaintance telling him that the woman (herself) would be harmed if he didn't have sex with her, according to court documents.

Cache County sheriff's deputies said last week that a motive for the bizarre case is unknown.

The investigation began April 24, 2018, when the woman reported that her house had been burglarized. She claimed four men tried to enter and that "the suspects got the door open and one of them reach(ed) through the open door and cut her leg and pants with something," according to a search warrant affidavit.

The woman claimed one of the men was someone she knew who threatened "to come over and tie her up and rape her," the affidavit states.

"All of us will also have guns and lots of other things to use against you," according to one text message the woman said she received from the man, according to the warrant.

But as detectives continued to investigate the case, they discovered that the woman was actually the one posing as the threatening man, according to the affidavit, and was sending text messages to herself, her husband and the acquaintance. She also said that since 2015, she "has made seven separate police reports that she was receiving harassing messages."

Some of the messages the woman sent to the acquaintance while posing as the man making threats, claimed that the woman would be harmed unless the acquaintance had sex with her, the warrant states.

"She (would) frequently send messages that (the threatening man) was on his way to kidnap and rape (her) and subject her to rape by others. She would also send messages that (the man) had (put) a chip in her arm and would release a drug into her system to make her sick, dizzy, pass out," the affidavit says.

When the acquaintance was interviewed by police, he said "fear and coercion was the only reason" he agreed to sexual acts with her, according to the warrant.

The woman is charged with obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, and five counts of filing a false police report, a class B misdemeanor.