SALT LAKE CITY — Lara Fritts, director of the city’s Department of Economic Development, will leave her position effective Aug. 2 to become president and CEO of Greater Richmond Partnership, the lead economic development organization serving the city of Richmond and counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico in Virginia.

Fritts was appointed by Mayor Jackie Biskupski to lead the city’s economic development efforts in May 2016. She was initially tasked with fulfilling the mayor’s vision of creating a Cabinet-level Department of Economic Development, aligning the work of business development, the Redevelopment Agency and the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

According to a news release from the city, in the past three years the department has been responsible for creating more than 9,000 jobs, nearly $1 billion in capital investment, and has attracted over two-dozen companies in Salt Lake City, including Amazon, Stadler Rail, UPS and Post Consumer Brands. Last week, the International Economic Development Council announced that Salt Lake’s Economic Development Department had become an accredited economic development organization, a distinction only 64 other organizations worldwide have attained.

“In three short years, Lara Fritts has firmly established my vision for a world-class economic development department to represent Utah’s capital city,” Biskupski said in a statement. “Lara and her team have created opportunity for thousands of people, been instrumental in helping the city address critical issues, and have become part of the fabric of the region’s business development efforts.”

“While I am excited to be joining the team at GRP, I leave Salt Lake City with a heavy heart,” Fritts said in the statement. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have done as a part of ‘Team Utah’ and I know this department will continue to lead because of the high-caliber talent we have in place.”

Biskupski is expected to name an interim director prior to Fritts’ departure.