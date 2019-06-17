HERRIMAN — A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized in extremely critical condition Monday after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a pub trailer being pulled by a large dump truck.

The incident happened about 7:20 a.m. on the Mountain View Corridor near 12800 South. Herriman Police Lt. Cody Stromberg said the teen, who was not wearing a helmet, "was passing vehicles in the shoulder at a high rate of speed" and went through the intersection at 12600 South in the shoulder.

He hit the pup trailer after passing another vehicle near 12800 South, Stromberg said.

The dump truck driver kept going, likely unaware that the motorcyclist had hit his trailer, the lieutenant said.

The teen was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital. Police are asking for anyone driving a dump truck between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Monday to check their trailers for possible damage and contact them at 801-840-4000 if they find any. Officers are also asking for any witnesses to contact them.

The teenager's name was not immediately released.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.