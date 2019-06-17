SALT LAKE CITY — One Utah football player's request to play in 2019 was approved, while another's was not.

The University of Utah announced Monday that the petition to grant immediate eligibility to Cameron Rising, a high-profile quarterback transfer from Texas, to play in 2019 has been denied by the NCAA. He will have three years of eligibility remaining when he is eligible to play in 2020 and can practice with the team this fall, as the NCAA ruled he must complete a year in residence with the Utah program.

Wide receiver Derrick Vickers, meanwhile, was approved by the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility in the 2019 season.

Rising announced in January he would be transferring to Utah from the Longhorns program. In an April interview describing why he chose the Utes, Rising told the Deseret News, “I just liked it here. I had good conversations and everything seemed cool. It was new and interesting.”

Rising was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, with offers from places like Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan and Miami (Fla.), according to Rivals.

Ravell Call Utah Utes wide receiver Derrick Vickers (17) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during NCAA football at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

Vickers joined the Utes’ program in 2018 from Bakersfield College and played in five games last season. He returned four kickoffs for 78 yards. The NCAA approved a five-year clock extension for Vickers.

"We are pleased to hear that Derrick has been granted a fifth year of eligibility and will be able to play for us in the upcoming season," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a news release. "He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity and he gives us another playmaker at the wide receiver position. While we're disappointed that Cameron's waiver was denied, he will continue to have a positive impact on our program and he will be ready to compete for us in 2020 and beyond."