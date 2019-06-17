SALT LAKE CITY — Like many other grateful children, Donovan Mitchell gave his dad a social media shoutout on Sunday.

Mitchell's post showed a few things.

He loves his dad, who works for the New York Mets. He loves the Mets. And he loves to make a good joke.

"Happy Fathers Day Dad!!" Mitchell wrote. "Thank you for everything except your height."

The photo shows that Donovan Mitchell Sr., the Mets' director of player relations and community engagement, is about a half-head shorter than the 6-foot-3 junior version of him.

Mitchell Jr. added "I love you" and a bunch of crying laughing emojis.

The post received some love from some notable NBA players, including Joe Ingles, who put a few laughing emojis, and even Warriors star Kevin Durant.

Confirmed KD to Utah. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DVmnnrLCA7 — Brock Bigler (@MrBigl3r) June 17, 2019

And finally ...

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma was included in many trade rumors with Anthony Davis after the star big man went public about wanting to be traded from New Orleans. Turns out, the former University of Utah standout gets to play with The Brow as he was not part of the blockbuster deal.

Kuzma is apparently already feeling the effect of being Davis' teammate, though.