SALT LAKE CITY — The Supreme Court has said not yet to a second helping of cake.

Justices announced today that they won’t hear a new case on the religious freedom and free speech rights of bakers who refuse to sell custom wedding cakes to same-sex couples for religious reasons. But they did send it back to the lower courts for reconsideration.

That means questions left unanswered in last year’s ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission will remain unanswered for now.

The new case, which originated in Oregon, features a family-owned bakery, Sweetcakes by Melissa, and a lesbian couple. It asks what should take precedence when LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws clash with the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court sidestepped that question in its Masterpiece decision. Justices ruled 7-2 that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had unlawfully disrespected the religious beliefs of the Christian baker involved, basing their decision on the specific case rather than the larger question of how to balance LGBTQ rights with religious freedom protections.

That ruling did little to resolve ongoing legal battles across the country and broader debates over how to balance religious freedom and LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections. The Supreme Court will likely have to weigh in eventually, regardless of their decision not to hear this new case right now, according to legal experts.

This story will be updated.