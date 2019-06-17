SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 17.
They've been in couples therapy for 17 years. Do they need a new therapist or a divorce?
How Utah software company Lucid plans to revolutionize visual presentations.
Salt Lake City, Utah, get high marks for homeownership, studies note.
Carli Lloyd scores twice as the U.S. beats Chile in Women's World Cup.
These 4 Utah artists are heading to the Utah Arts Festival and one of them works entirely in flower petals.
Church News: Bay Area's 'beacon' is back as President Oaks rededicates Oakland California Temple
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- These people want you to be ashamed of flying. Should you change your vacation plans?
- Why American men say being a father is their most important role.
- Why Utah Rep. Chris Stewart is the 'lone man in the wilderness' opposing marijuana banking bill.
- 8 truths about mental health you might want to consider.
- Facial recognition could help speed you through the airport. It could also threaten your civil liberties
- How can communities help those who take care of others? A new report has some ideas.
A look at our most popular:
- What impact will the Anthony Davis trade have on the Utah Jazz and Kyle Kuzma?
- Brad Rock: Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Utah Jazz uniforms? Yeah, it could have happened
- Downtown Salt Lake bookstore closing after eviction notice
News from U.S. and world:
- Hong Kong police face off with protesters while trying to clear streets (Fox News)
- Trump campaign fires multiple pollsters after unflattering numbers leak (CNN)
- Pompeo Says 'There's No Doubt' Iran Attacked 2 Tankers (NPR)
- Phoenix police chief calls viral-video arrest of suspected shoplifters 'extremely unsettling' (ABC News)
- Tens of millions suffer as power outage hits Argentina, Uruguay (Al Jazeera)