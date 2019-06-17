Thibault Camus, Associated Press
United States' Carli Lloyd, center, celebrates with Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson, right, after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 17.

They've been in couples therapy for 17 years. Do they need a new therapist or a divorce?

How Utah software company Lucid plans to revolutionize visual presentations.

Salt Lake City, Utah, get high marks for homeownership, studies note.

Carli Lloyd scores twice as the U.S. beats Chile in Women's World Cup.

These 4 Utah artists are heading to the Utah Arts Festival and one of them works entirely in flower petals.

Church News: Bay Area's 'beacon' is back as President Oaks rededicates Oakland California Temple

A look at our InDepth coverage:

A look at our most popular:

Comment on this story

News from U.S. and world:

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment