BYU coaches got a couple of nice Father's Day gifts on Sunday night.

Quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava, a three-star prospect from the Washington, D.C., area, and American Fork three-star receiver Devin Downing both committed to play for the Cougars.

Maiava, a 6-foot, 190-pound high school senior, included a touching tribute quite fitting of the holiday in his announcement.

"I would like to thank my HEAVENLY FATHER for bringing my father into my life when I was about 2 years old. He was the greatest gift my mom and I could (have) ever asked for," Maiva wrote and shared on Twitter with several photos of his family, his recruiting to BYU and himself in a Cougar uniform.

"Throughout my whole life my dad has pushed me ever since I could remember. He made sure I was working hard daily!! If it wasn’t for him entering my life, I most definitely wouldn’t have made it to where I am today. Especially, throughout elementary and intermediate (school). He made sure I was up early, working out in the morning (before school if I had), before and after practices, and BEFORE AND AFTER GAMES!! I honestly hated it but now I realize the bigger picture that comes with that type of work ethic. I am forever thankful for my dad and his commitment to raising me and developing me not only as an athlete but also as a young man.

"With that said I would love to dedicate my commitment to Brigham Young U*niversity to my FATHER. #HEAWIIKOO.COUGZZ"

Maiava is the 23rd ranked dual-threat QB in his class and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds, according to 247 Sports. The St. Johns High athlete had standing offers from Utah, Utah State, Michigan, Oregon, Virginia, Purdue, Hawaii and Fresno State.

Downing follows former Caveman star receiver Chase Roberts in committing to play for Kalani Sitake & Co. Like his future teammate, he announced his decision on Twitter.

"I’m so grateful for God and all He has blessed me with and for allowing me to do what I love," Downing wrote. "Also thank you to my head coach at American Fork, Coach Behm, for all his love and support to me and the team as well as his assistant coaches helping me get better every day. As well as my parents, family, friends and other coaches who have helped me get to where I am today.

"With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I will be furthering my education and football career at BYU! #GoCougs

The 6-2, 175-pound Downing has hauled in 79 receptions for 1,308 yards and 15 touchdowns heading into his senior season at A.F.