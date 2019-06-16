SOLDIER SUMMIT, Summit County — A motorcyclist from Victoria, British Columbia, was killed Sunday after hitting an RV in Summit County, troopers said.

Peter Fulgem, 34, was driving east on state Route 6 near Solder Summit in Summit County at 3 p.m. when he came upon a curve in the road while driving too fast, which caused the bike to lay down on its side, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Fulgem and his motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the front of the RV, troopers said.

Fulgem died on impact. He was wearing a helmet and protective clothing at the time of the crash, troopers said.

No other injuries were reported.