KANAB — A boat driver at Lake Powell was arrested Friday after the boat hit a rock and ejected a passenger who died.

Triston Brady Harrison, 21, was arrested for investigation of DUI with serious bodily injury, automobile homicide and failure to maintain proper lookout, according to an affidavit filed in Kanab's 6th District Court.

On Friday, police said Harrison was driving the boat while intoxicated when the accident occurred. After hitting the rock, the boat became beached, causing the passenger to fly out of the boat and hit the shore, the affidavit states. The deceased passenger's name was not immediately released.

Harrison also failed to keep a safe following distance from another boat that was towing a tube, police said. He was on the wrong side of traffic buoys, putting people "under unnecessary risk," according to court documents.

When authorities talked to him, an officer "could smell the strong odor of alcoholic beverages" from him and "observed his eyes to be glossy and bloodshot," the affidavit states.