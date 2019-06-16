OAKLAND, Calif. — After a 16-month pause for renovation, the Bay Area’s spiritual “beacon” is operational again.

That spiritual beacon is the Oakland California Temple, rededicated Sunday, June 16, in three sessions by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.

From its site on the lower foothills overlooking Oakland, the temple has also served as a visual beacon since 1964, the year it was originally dedicated by President David O. McKay.

The massive gray-granite building with the central tower and four corner towers is easily visible by day from much of the Bay Area as well as by night when awash with its bright lights. The temple has long been a focal point for private, shipping and naval boat operators and is a visual landmark for commercial jet pilots as well.

