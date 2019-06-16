SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s baseball season wasn’t much of a hit. Plagued by injuries, the Utes wound up going just 16-33 overall — including a 6-24 mark in Pac-12 play.

Even the weather didn’t work out so well. They wound up practicing outdoors just six times all season. They had five games canceled and four series altered.

Those challenges, along with a strong conference, failed to provide any solace for Utah coach Bill Kinneberg.

“We have to overcome those and do a better job at that,” he said.

Kinneberg, who guided the Utes to the 2016 Pac-12 championship, acknowledged that 2019 may have been his most disappointing year in terms of wins and losses.

Depth proved to be an issue as Utah went through a couple of lengthy skids. The Utes dropped nine straight games in March and lost 10 consecutive outings over April and May.

Kinneberg, though, felt the Utes played hard throughout the year. They did well in school, had no problems off the field and came to work every day.

“They were determined,” he explained. “We just came up short.”

Utah’s lone Pac-12 series wins came at home against USC and Washington State.

Individually, second baseman Oliver Dunn had a spectacular year. The junior earned third team All-American honors, along with Pac-12 and ABCA/Rawlings recognition. Dunn topped the Utes in 11 statistical categories, including a .366 batting average. The production led to a call from the New York Yankees, who drafted Dunn in the 11th round earlier this month.

“Hard work really paid off for him and I’m so proud that it happened for him,” said Kinneberg, who noted that Dunn’s body of work just got better and better. “We’re going to miss him a lot.”

Other key losses include seniors Erick Migueles and Josh Tedeschi. Migueles topped the team with eight homers and 43 RBIs, while Tedeschi was first with 77 innings pitched and 49 strikeouts.

Despite the departures, Kinneberg is optimistic about the future. He feels like the program has the people to do it, particularly on the pitching staff.

“We have five or six new pitchers coming in that we hope will help us right away,” Kinneberg said.

Utah’s personnel outlook received a lot of attention during the recent Major League Baseball draft. Five of eight players committed to joining the Utes next season were selected. The draftees include right-handed pitcher Porter Hodge, right-handed pitcher Randon Hostert, first baseman Trey Clarkson, shortstop Kaylor Yates and catcher Brock Rudy. Pro teams have until July 6 to sign draftees.

In the meantime, Utah’s focus is on the task at hand in 2020.

“Our goal is to always get to regionals,” Kinneberg said. “It’s one step at a time and one day at a time, starting now.”

*****

2019 Utah baseball final statistics

Record: 16-33 (6-24, Pac-12)

Team leaders

Batting average: Oliver Dunn, .366

Runs: Oliver Dunn, 45

Hits: Oliver Dunn, 71

Doubles: Oliver Dunn, 22

Triples: Oliver Dunn, 4

Home runs: Erick Migueles, 8

Slugging percentage: Oliver Dunn, .567

Stolen bases: Oliver Dunn, 9

Total bases: Oliver Dunn, 110

Innings pitched: Joshua Tedeschi, 76.0

Pitching victories: Joshua Tedeschi, 5

Saves: Zac McCleve, 5

Strikeouts: Joshua Tedeschi, 49