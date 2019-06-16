Stock image
WEST JORDAN — A motorcyclist died Sunday after crashing into a car in West Jordan, police said.

About 12:50 a.m., Jacob Smith, 35, of West Jordan, was traveling west on 7800 South when he hit a car that was turning into an apartment complex, said West Jordan police officer Jennifer Worthen.

Smith was taken to Intermountain Medical Center where he died later Sunday.

The 30-year-old woman driving the car was taken to jail for investigation of DUI, Worthen said.

Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Worthen said, but several witnesses told police he was driving at "an extreme high rate of speed."

Ashley Imlay
Ashley Imlay Ashley Imlay is a reporter for the Deseret News and a southern Utah native.
