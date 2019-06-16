WEST JORDAN — A motorcyclist died Sunday after crashing into a car in West Jordan, police said.

About 12:50 a.m., Jacob Smith, 35, of West Jordan, was traveling west on 7800 South when he hit a car that was turning into an apartment complex, said West Jordan police officer Jennifer Worthen.

Smith was taken to Intermountain Medical Center where he died later Sunday.

The 30-year-old woman driving the car was taken to jail for investigation of DUI, Worthen said.

Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Worthen said, but several witnesses told police he was driving at "an extreme high rate of speed."