Burke Weir has some fun on the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday. The snow depth at the resort remained at 77 inches after the slopes received a total of 711 inches this year, according to Snowbird's website. This week, ski and ride operations at Snowbasin will change to Saturdays and Sundays until they close for the season. Thanks in part to an above-average amount of snowfall, visits to Utah's ski resorts topped 5 million for the first time this year, industry officials have said.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.