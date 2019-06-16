NIBLEY, Cache County — A fire started at a storage facility here Saturday evening, destroying 25 units and causing an estimated $1.5 to $1.75 million in damage, firefighters said.

About 8 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the facility in the area of 4000 South and 100 West in Nibley, Cache County, said Blake Christensen, Hyrum assistant fire chief.

A man was working on a car inside a unit and had a mechanical problem when the fire started, Christensen said. That man called 911.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were billowing through the roof, he said. Crews from at least 10 fire departments fought the blaze and put it out within 45 minutes, Christensen said.

No firefighters were injured. The vehicle owner who had called 911 sustained minor burns on his hands but was treated on scene and released.

The contents of the 25 units were destroyed in the fire as well.

Utah state fire marshal investigators were on scene after the fire, Christensen said. He did not immediately know if the man who was working on his vehicle could face charges in connection to the blaze.