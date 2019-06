Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

After coaching 15 Utah Starzz games with a 4-11 record over parts of two seasons, Frank Layden announced his resignation.

After a victory over the Sacramento Monarchs, he told his wife he wasn’t even happy after wins, and that he had felt the same way when resigning as the coach of the Utah Jazz.

Assistant coach Fred Williams took over.

Read the original story here.