SANDY — Score. Play stifling defense. Repeat.

Utah Royals FC followed its typical 2019 script to form Saturday night, building a lead and making it stand with tough defense as URFC grabbed the 1-0 win over Sky Blue FC at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Amy Rodriguez gave the Royals the early 1-0 lead, scoring in the 16th minute for her fifth goal in six games. She took possession on URFC’s side of the field, then went on a long run before arching a left-footed shot into the top right corner of the goal to put the Royals ahead.

Shooters gotta shoot! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PsFDt0Npex — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) June 16, 2019

Royals goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart earned the shutout, making five saves on the night. Both teams had limited scoring opportunities in the second half of what was a fairly even battle, with Sky Blue owning a slight edge in possession, while the Royals had six shots on goal to five for the visitors. Six of URFC's nine shots were on frame.

With six Royals players in France competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, URFC (5-2-1) returned to action for the first time since the World Cup began and improved to 4-1-0 at home. With the win, URFC jumped to second in the National Women's Soccer League standings with 16 points, trailing only the Washington Spirit. Sky Blue, meanwhile, extended its road winless streak to 16 games.

Rodriguez’s goal came after URFC missed on a pair of earlier opportunities to score, from Verónica Boquete in the sixth minute and Rodriguez in the 11th. Samantha Johnson nearly doubled the home team’s lead in the 37th minute, but her header off a well-placed corner went high.

Barnhart stifled one of Sky Blue’s best opportunities to score in the 44th minute, when the Royals’ Rebecca Moros was called for a foul on Paige Monaghan just outside the box. Raquel Rodriguez cleared the wall with her shot on the ensuing free kick, but Barnhart made a diving stop in the bottom right corner to keep Sky Blue off the scoreboard.

URFC lost Boquete to injury in the first half. After going down in the 24th minute, she briefly returned to cheers from the crowd, only to be subbed out for Mallory Weber in the 36th minute.