Rosana Schavez and Angela Chavez look at chalk murals during Utah Foster Care’s annual Chalk Art Festival at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

More than 100 artists gathered for the festival, as the streets were adorned with all kinds of colorful talent as part of Utah's largest street painting festival.

In its 17th year, the festival aims to bring awareness to a growing need for foster families for children across the state. It's "art being created right in front of you," said Mike Hamblin, CEO at Utah Foster Care, a nonprofit organization that serves children by finding, nurturing and education families.

He said some leads are generated at the event, as it draws a big crowd, but, it also serves as an enjoyable family activity for the surrounding communities. The local artists, including many with ties to foster care, compete for prizes and get an opportunity to showcase their art.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.