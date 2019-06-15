CEDAR CITY — Four people were injured Friday night when a firework landed near spectators at the Utah Summer Games, officials said.

The incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. during the opening ceremonies in an area outside the Southern Utah University Eccles Coliseum as the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games got underway, according to a statement from Southern Utah University.

Medical staff on scene treated the four people who were injured, officials said. Three of them were driven in personal cars to Cedar City Hospital.

Additional information about their injuries was not immediately available.

The incident remained under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.