SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” creators Epic Games has purchased a new teen chat app that apparently has been used in the past for “Fortnite” gamers.

Epic Games acquired the group video-chat app platform called Houseparty on Wednesday. Neither side announced the price of the acquisition.

Officials from Epic Games and Houseparty said the two products lend themselves to partnering up. However, neither side revealed how they plan to work together, according to Business Insider.

"Joining Epic is a great step forward in achieving our mission of bringing empathy to online communication," Houseparty CEO Sima Sistani said in the press release. "We have a common vision to make human interaction easier and more enjoyable, and always with respect for user privacy."

What they’re saying: “If the last decade of social media was about sharing, the next decade will be about participating. Today we’re announcing that @houseparty is joining @epicgames and I couldn’t be more excited!!” Sistani tweeted.

“For 3 years, we’ve been on a mission to bring empathy to online communication through our synchronous social network. Houseparty has become the next best thing to hanging out in real life and we’re so proud of that,” Sistani tweeted.

“We kept hearing that people were using Houseparty to talk to their real life friends while gaming together and one game came up over and over again: ‘Fortnite.’”

Per TechCrunch, “For Houseparty, the acquisition appears to mean the app will continue to operate relatively unchanged for the time being. In an FAQ, the company noted that the app is largely staying the same as of today. Things like friendships and streaks will remain untouched by the company, and Epic and Houseparty accounts will stay separate. How such integration looks going forward remains to be seen, of course.”

Bigger picture: Epic Games’ “Fortnite” has ballooned to score more than 200 million registered users of the game, according to Fortune. Popularity has dropped a bit recently as other battle royale games, like “Apex Legends” and “PUBG,” have come out.