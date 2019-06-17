SALT LAKE CITY — Funko Popand Hot Topic have collaborated on a new figure based off of the character Scar from “The Lion King.”

The new Scar With Flames Deluxe Pop figure will have a new standard and Chase version, which will come with flames attached to the side of it.

Interested parties can buy the Funko Pop for $32.90.

The Chase version of the Funko Pop will ship randomly, meaning you’ll have to strike a run of luck to receive it in the mail.

The normal version of the Scar figure comes with green flames to honor the song “Be Prepared” from the animated classic.

The normal version is still pretty good. It comes with a Zazu in the rib cage from “The Lion King” and an Ed Pocket Pop keychain. Oh, and don’t forget about the luau version of Timon, too, according to ComicBook.com.

Seriously. It’s a great package for the toy.

The new Funko Pop has been released as Disney prepares to launch the live-action version of “The Lion King.” Of course, critics have questioned the look and design of the live-action version of Scar, which looks really different than the animated one, according to the Deseret News.