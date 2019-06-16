SALT LAKE CITY — “A Quiet Place 2” will apparently reveal more about its monsters.

Actor Brian Tyree Henry revealed in a new interview with The Observer that “A Quiet Place 2” will include more about where the monsters come from and what they’re like.

“I’m still trying to find that out, but I really think that what we’ll do is we’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones. And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened. I think that people want to know that. But I think you’re just going to see another side of it … more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

What they’re saying: “Yes, flashbacks on the monsters’ arrival could be used, but it still feels like an unexpected tactic that might not yield much, given that Emily Blunt’s character figured out how to defeat the creatures at the end of the first movie,” according to Uproxx. “Does it even matter where these guys came from, and would that information kill any hope for audience suspense?”

“I suppose this is the logical next step, but I’m going to be a little disappointed if ‘A Quiet Place 2’ explains too much about how things came to be,” according to SlashFilm. “One of the things I loved about the first movie was how economical it was in its storytelling — the film gave the audience the bare minimum of info, and expected us to figure it out for ourselves.”

“A Quiet Place 2” will arrive in theaters in March 2020.