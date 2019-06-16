SALT LAKE CITY — Disney has revealed its first look into “Monsters at Work,” the upcoming Disney Plus animated show that will be a spinoff to Pixar's “Monsters, Inc.”

The new series will follow a young monster who is trying to build a career. It will take place about six months after the original film, in which the company begins using children’s laughter for its fuel.

Ben Feldman (“Superstore”) will voice the character Tylor Tuskmon, a mechanic who works at the Monsters, Inc. company who wants to work on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” In fact, Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their roles, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Feldman shared a social media post of his character in the new show.

“This show is crazy fun & I’m so hyped to have finagled my way into the (Disney) fam,” Feldman wrote.

He added that “also if I’m not really your thing, Mike & Sulley from the other Monsters movies are back too so relax.”

“Monsters at Work” will be released in 2020, according to Variety.

Disney revealed the first logo for “Monsters at Work” on June 11.