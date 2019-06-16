SALT LAKE CITY — The Parents Television Council isn’t a fan so far of HBO’s new drama “Euphoria.”

PTC President Tim Winter told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s unsure about the new HBO show “Euphoria,” which is a teen drama produced by Drake. That’s right. Drake.

(Note: The Deseret News did not link to The Hollywood Reporter because of the graphic language and content included in the article.)

His full comments are blowing up on the PTC website.

“Just as MTV did with ‘Skins’ and as Netflix is doing with ’13 Reasons Why,’ HBO, with its new high school centered show ‘Euphoria,’ appears to be overtly, intentionally, marketing extremely graphic adult content — sex, violence, profanity and drug use — to teens and preteens.”

“HBO might attach a content rating suggesting that it is intended for mature audiences, but let’s be real here: who watches a show about high school children, except high school and junior high school-aged children?

“While HBO is a premium cable network, parents who are HBO subscribers may be blindsided by HBO’s new attempt to market such explicit content directly to minors. And the parental blindside is greatly exacerbated by ubiquitous streaming apps that deliver such explicit content directly to a teen’s phone or computer screen. Parents urgently need to be aware of HBO’s grossly irresponsible programming decision.”

Context: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show includes “graphic nudity, violence and drug use among young people.” One actor reportedly quit the show over the risqué material, according to Uproxx.