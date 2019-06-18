SALT LAKE CITY — “Frozen 2” will take place three years after the original “Frozen,” according to Disney.

Head of animation Beck Bresee and head of effects Marlon West recently spoke at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France about the new film and revealed a detailed look at the first scene of “Frozen 2,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The duo announced that “Frozen 2” will take place after a three-year time jump.

“It's an evolution and an expansion of the story of 'Frozen,' and many of the questions raised in the first movie become the mysteries that our gang are trying to solve in this film,” Bresee said.

"(It's) about two sisters trying to stay together while the world tries to tear them apart," West said.

The presentation included three scenes:

First scene: “Frozen 2” will begin with a flashback scene, which happened in “Frozen” as well. Anna and Elsa’s dad will tell the two girls about the elemental forest, an enchanted place that he once visited. However, he’ll explain that something went wrong there, which caused problems between the people of Arendelle and the elements, according to ComicBook.com.

Second scene: Another big scene shown during the presentation included Elsa swimming in the ocean and turning a wave into ice, which we saw in both of the “Frozen 2” trailers.

Third scene: There’s a third scene where Olaf, Anna, Kristoff and Sven play charades. However, Elsa gets distracted because she hears sounds from a forest. Though the clip ends there, West and Bresee said Anna checks in with Elsa and the two then fall asleep under the stars, according to Variety.

Release date: “Frozen 2” arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.