SALT LAKE CITY — “Toy Story 4” isn’t coming out for another week, but multiple news organizations have shared their reviews about the film. Most of the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

Rotten Tomatoes now lists “Toy Story 4” at 100 percent. Of course, that’s based on reviews and critic scores and not any of the audience scores yet.

To compare, “Toy Story” has a 100 percent score, “Toy Story 2” has 100 percent and “Toy Story 3” has a 98 percent score.

Critics shared their thoughts on Twitter about “Toy Story 4,” saying it is a welcome addition to the series.

But reviews from The New York Times, Vulture and The Atlantic, among others, point to the film being a positive addition to the “Toy Story” franchise, and a classic ending to the series.

Observer: “It bravely explores the essence of what it is that makes each of us matter beyond the functions we serve as workers or as members of a family.”

The Atlantic: “If I had to get another Toy Story, this is about as strange and beguiling an entry as I could have hoped for.”

CNN: “‘Toy Story 4’ delivers a cinematic grand slam, a nine-years-later sequel that's wholly equal to the high expectations raised by the terrific trio that it follows.”

Associated Press: “Let this be a lesson to all franchise cynics: Sometimes more is actually good.”

Vulture: “There’s one emotional climax for those viewers who are new to the series, another for those who have only vague memories of the previous films, and yet another for those who’ve totally grown up on these pictures.”