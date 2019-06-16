SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry may have watched her husband’s NBA season end Thursday night, but she has her own game show ready to launch on ABC.

Ayesha Curry announced on Instagram that her new show, “Family Food Fight,” will launch on ABC on June 20 at 7 p.m. MT.

“Family Food Fight” will be the latest Ayesha Curry show. She had her own show on the Food Network, according to Heavy.com.

Ayesha Curry said in an Instagram post back in April how excited she feels for the new show.

“There are no words to describe how excited I am for you all to see this show! To watch it all come together from set concepts, casting, challenge creation, filming to now see it ready to go for all to enjoy has been such a joy and a journey,” she said.

Flashback: ABC previously hired Ayesha Curry as a co-host of “The Great American Baking Show,” which was canceled after the announcement since one of the judges was accused of sexual assault, according to BET.

Similar: Steph Curry will be launching his own game show on ABC called “Holey Moley.” He’ll serve as executive producer on the game show, which will turn miniature golf into a bigger deal than you’d think, according to Forbes.