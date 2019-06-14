PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Mike Weir was unhappy with his golf in his two rounds at the U.S. Open this week, but at least he had one thing to smile about. That would be Thursday night’s NBA Finals-clinching victory by the Toronto Raptors.

Weir is a native of Ontario, Canada — Brights Grove — which is not far from Toronto. So he was excited by the Raptors' victory over Golden State Thursday night to give them their first NBA title.

“I’ve got the fever for them,” he said. “The whole nation was captivated by them.”

Weir shot his second consecutive 74 Friday afternoon, leaving him with a 148 total, four shots off the cut line.

“I’m pretty disappointed,” he said. “I’m playing much better than I’m showing. It just didn’t come out on the golf course this week. I didn’t hit enough fairways. When I hit fairways I was fine. I didn’t putt very well either.”

So as much as he likes the Toronto Raptors, who does the Sandy resident prefer — Raptors or Jazz?

“I’m more of a Jazz fan,” he said. “I’d be cheering for the Jazz because I follow them much more closely than the Raptors.”

Weir said he plans to spend much of his summer in Utah when he’s not playing competitively.

He’s still not sure if he’ll play in the Web.com Tour’s Utah Championship in two weeks because he might get in the PGA event in Detroit that week.

“I’m playing better for sure,” he said. “I may get in that other tournament, so I'm just playing it by ear.”

For Orem’s Zac Blair, it was a much better round Friday following his poor 83 in the first round as he shot a 1-over-par 72.

Blair got off to another bad start with a double bogey at No. 2 followed by three straight bogeys. However, from there he played 4-under-par the rest of the way with birdies at 6, 7, 13, 16 and 18 and a lone bogey at No. 14. So after playing his first 23 holes in 17-over par, he played his final 13 holes in 4-under.

Of his birdie on No. 7, Blair just missed a hole-in-one by two inches, causing him to post on Instagram, “all the bogeys and doubles would’ve been worth it, if this one would’ve fallen.”

Blair is a regular on the Web.com Tour this year and will be making an appearance in Utah in two weeks when the Utah Championship is played at Oakridge Country Club June 27-30.