ENOCH — A fatal car accident took the life of Milford man in southern Utah on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place at the intersection of state Route 130 and Mid-Valley Road in Enoch at 3:16 p.m.

Mark Dotson, 61, was driving west in a tan Suburban on Mid-Valley Road when he entered the path of a green minivan, which had the right of way in the intersection, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The minivan hit Dodson's Suburban, causing it to overturn. The driver and passengers in the minivan were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured.

Dotson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital.