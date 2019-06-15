Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.
5A MVP
Porter Hodge, Cottonwood, P, Sr.
Was instrumental in leading Colts to 5A title with an 8-0 record on the mound, 63 strikeouts and a 1.00 ERA.
5A First Team
Carter Smith, Skyridge, P, Sr. — 9-2 record, 1.40 ERA, 86 Ks, .381 BA, 5 3B, 13 SB
Hunter Swapp, Jordan, OF, Sr. — .400 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, 15 SB, .425 OBP
Tyson Heinz, Timpanogos, P/OF, Sr. — .431 BA, 6 2B, 6 3B, 26 RBI, 31 runs, 5 saves
Dalton Hodge, Cottonwood, OF, Sr. — .442 BA, 10 2B, 3 HR, 36 RBI
Jack Hollberg, Olympus, P/OF, Sr. — 8-2 record, 1.90 ERA, 57 Ks, .478 BA, 18 RBI, 24 runs
Jacob Shaver, Jordan, P/INF, Sr. — .340 BA, 11 2B, 5 3B, .425 OBP, 7-2 record, 0.80 ERA
Kai Roberts, Skyridge, C, Jr. — .419 BA, 7 2B, 5 3B, 19 SB, 33 runs, 12 runners CS
Hunter Cornia, Cottonwood, INF, Sr. — .452 BA, 4 2B, 28 RBI
Robbie Gallo, Corner Canyon, 3B/1B, Sr. — .475 BA, 17 RBI, 10 2B, 2 HR
Cade Perkins, Cottonwood, INF, Sr. — .430 BA, 12 2B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 38 runs
Ross Dunn, Cottonwood, P, Jr. — 5-0 record, 1.22 ERA, 53 Ks
Daniel Gonzalez, Cottonwood, INF, Sr. — .410 BA, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 13 SB
Noah Montoya, Viewmont, SS/P, Sr. — .550 BA, 2 HR, 3-1 record
Trevor Zupon, Jordan, C, Sr. — .378 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, .406 OBP
5A Second Team
- Alex Hansen, Brighton, P/2B, Sr.
- Tyler Nelson, Maple Mountain, P/INF, So.
- Walker Moore, Provo, P/SS, Jr.
- Jason Simper, Skyridge, P, Sr.
- Karson Bodily, Woods Cross, P/OF, Jr.
- Hudson Manwaring, Skyline, P/SS, So.
- Carson Angeroth, Cottonwood, P, Sr.
- Kannon Handy, Jordan, P/INF, Sr.
- Carter Wilde, Timpanogos, P/3B, Sr.
- Andrew Thomas, Highland, SS/P, Jr.
- Ethan Hixson, Timpanogos, 2B, Sr.
- Hunter Yoder, Roy, P/1B, Sr.
- Jaxson Dart, Roy, 3B/1B, So.
- Dylan Reiser, Cottonwood, P, Sr.
5A Honorable MentionComment on this story
- Nolan Martin, Olympus, 3B, Jr.
- Ryan Harward, Provo, OF, Jr.
- Jaxon Peck, Skyridge, OF, Sr.
- Parker Joos, Alta, C, So.
- Josh Welling, Bountiful, 2B, Sr
- Viking Miller, Highland, P/1B, Jr.
- Preston Winget, Corner Canyon, SS, Jr.
- Brandon Young, Farmington, OF, Sr.
- Payton Yack, Jordan, INF, Jr.
- Logan Holgate, Box Elder, P/SS, Jr.
- Brock Cloward, Wasatch, SS/P, Sr.
- Dawson Woods, Alta, P/INF, Sr.
- Wally Averett, Maple Mountain, P/INF, So.
- Ryder Peterson, Springville, INF, Sr.
- Cade Harris, Roy, OF, So.
- Mason Farr, Bountiful, P/OF, Jr.
-