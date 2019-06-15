Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.

5A MVP

Porter Hodge, Cottonwood, P, Sr.

Was instrumental in leading Colts to 5A title with an 8-0 record on the mound, 63 strikeouts and a 1.00 ERA.

5A First Team

Carter Smith, Skyridge, P, Sr. — 9-2 record, 1.40 ERA, 86 Ks, .381 BA, 5 3B, 13 SB

Hunter Swapp, Jordan, OF, Sr. — .400 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, 15 SB, .425 OBP

Tyson Heinz, Timpanogos, P/OF, Sr. — .431 BA, 6 2B, 6 3B, 26 RBI, 31 runs, 5 saves

Dalton Hodge, Cottonwood, OF, Sr. — .442 BA, 10 2B, 3 HR, 36 RBI

Jack Hollberg, Olympus, P/OF, Sr. — 8-2 record, 1.90 ERA, 57 Ks, .478 BA, 18 RBI, 24 runs

Jacob Shaver, Jordan, P/INF, Sr. — .340 BA, 11 2B, 5 3B, .425 OBP, 7-2 record, 0.80 ERA

Kai Roberts, Skyridge, C, Jr. — .419 BA, 7 2B, 5 3B, 19 SB, 33 runs, 12 runners CS

Hunter Cornia, Cottonwood, INF, Sr. — .452 BA, 4 2B, 28 RBI

Robbie Gallo, Corner Canyon, 3B/1B, Sr. — .475 BA, 17 RBI, 10 2B, 2 HR

Cade Perkins, Cottonwood, INF, Sr. — .430 BA, 12 2B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 38 runs

Ross Dunn, Cottonwood, P, Jr. — 5-0 record, 1.22 ERA, 53 Ks

Daniel Gonzalez, Cottonwood, INF, Sr. — .410 BA, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 13 SB

Noah Montoya, Viewmont, SS/P, Sr. — .550 BA, 2 HR, 3-1 record

Trevor Zupon, Jordan, C, Sr. — .378 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, .406 OBP

5A Second Team

5A Honorable Mention