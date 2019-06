Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.

Mr. Baseball

Brock Watkins, Pleasant Grove, SS, Sr.

Batted .571 with five home runs, 12 doubles, 36 RBIs and a 1.666 OPS to lead Pleasant Grove to the 6A state title. He finished as the career leader in hits.

6A MVP

Payton Norman, Pleasant Grove, OF, Sr.

Helped lead Pleasant Grove to state title with a .462 batting average, five home runs and 34 RBIs.

6A First Team

Kobe Freeman, Lone Peak, P/OF/1B, Sr. — .362 BA, .998 OPS, 4 HR, 22 RBI, 23 runs

Joey Dixon, Bingham, P/SS, Jr. — .342 BA, 6-1 record, 1.83 ERA, 61 Ks

Travis Johnson, American Fork, P/3B, Sr. — .371 BA, 20 RBI, 1.74 ERA, 50 Ks

Dawson Parry, American Fork, 1B, Sr. — .407 BA, 37 hits, 4 HR, 34 RBI

Bryson Van Sickle, Westlake, P, Sr. — 5-0 record, 69 Ks, 1.25 ERA

Peyton Jones, Bingham, P, Sr. — 2.72 ERA, 61 Ks

Brayden Taylor, Copper Hills, INF, Jr. — .443 BA, 1.113 OPS, 10 SB

Brayden Clark, Fremont, OF, Jr. — .402 BA, 9 2B, 2 HR, 24 RBI, 24 runs, .471 OBP

Bryson Hirabayashi, Clearfield, P/3B, Sr. — 6-3 record, 89 Ks, .312 BA, 24 RBI

Chase Taylor, Copper Hills, C, Sr. — .373 BA, 1.026 OPS

Jacob Rhoades, Northridge, P/OF, Sr. — .343 BA, 5 2B, 3 HR, 1.77 ERA, 72 Ks

Parker Applegate, Riverton, SS, Jr. — .388 BA, 21 runs, .475 OBP, 19 RBI

Jake Fryer, Pleasant Grove, OF, Sr. — .371 BA, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 1.053 OPS

Trey Gambill, Lone Peak, OF, Jr — .327 BA, .456 OBP, 34 runs, 17 SB

