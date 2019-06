Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.

3A MVP

Emmitt Hafen, Richfield, P/SS, Sr.

Guided Richfield to first 3A title in decades with a .578 batting average, 52 hits, 15 2B, 7 HR, 50 RBIs and an 8-1 record on the mound with a 1.47 ERA.

3A First Team

Lincoln Labrum, Union, P/OF/INF, Jr. — .425 BA, 11 2B, 4 HR, 34 RBI, 1.92 ERA, 58 Ks

Easton Rohrer, Union, P/OF/INF, Sr. — .427 BA, 14 2B, 20 RBI, 29 runs, 2.39 ERA, 54 Ks

Parker Thomas, Grantsville, P/INF/OF, Jr. — .488 BA, .604 OBP, 14 2B, 30 RBI, 5-2 record

Alex Carrillo, Judge Memorial, SS/P, Sr. — .464 BA, .521 OBP, 39 hits, 25 RBI, 32 runs

Morgan Albrecht, Richfield, P/SS/C, Jr. — .436 BA, 34 hits, 8 HR, 42 RBI, 4-1 record, 1.64 ERA

Raidyn Steele, Juab, P/1B, Jr. — 1.55 ERA, 8-1 record, 83 Ks, .319 BA, 24 RBI, 7 2B

Trey Roundy, Richfield, 3B, Sr. — .508 BA, 9 2B, 30 RBI

Josh Stroud, Summit Academy, 2B/SS, Jr. — .468 BA, .596 OBP, 41 runs, 19 RBI, 19 SB

Corbin Palmer, San Juan, P, Sr. — .393 BA, 35 hits, 6 wins, 84 Ks

Bradyn Nielson, Delta, P/SS, Sr. — .509 BA, 6 2B, 3.65 ERA

Payson Reed, Richfield, DH, Sr. — .457 BA, 43 hits, 11 2B, 25 RBI, 41 runs

Garrett Spens, Morgan, C/P, Sr. — .425 BA, .533 OBP, 11 runners CS

Christian Hughes, Summit Academy, P/INF/OF/C, Sr. — 1.39 ERA, .359 BA, .519 OBP, 21 RBI

Dallin Rasmussen, Manti, OF, Sr. — .389 BA, 30 hits, 39 runs

3A Second Team

3A Honorable Mention