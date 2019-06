Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Baseball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.

4A MVP

Drew Thorpe, Desert Hills, P/INF, Sr.

Led Desert Hills to the 4A state title with a 7-1 record on the mound and a 0.54 ERA. He also had a .350 batting average at the plate.

4A First Team

Cy Nielson, Spanish Fork, P/OF, Sr. — .400 BA, 9 2B, 26 RBI, .514 OBP, 7-0 record, 1.90 ERA, 66 Ks

Cooper Vest, Dixie, P/1B/OF, Jr. — .479 BA, 6 HR, 41 RBI, 7-1 record, 1.28 ERA

Kayler Yates, Dixie, SS/P, Sr. — .489 BA, 9 HR, 38 RBI, 3-0 record, 38 Ks

Cooper Rust, Juan Diego, P/SS, Sr. —.424 BA, 8 2B, 7 HR, 27 RBI, 6-1 record, 1.23 ERA

Wyatt Roholt, Bear River, SS, Sr. — .460 BA, 46 hits, 3 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 29 RBI, 25 runs

Lance Kinross, Desert Hills, P, Sr. — 8-0 record, 0.73 ERA

Ben Agnew, Park City, 3B, Sr. — .455 BA, .542 OBP, 11 2B, 23 RBI, 4-1 record

Blake Hofheins, Salem Hills, 3B/P, Sr. — .392 BA, 33 hits, 30 RBI

Kyle Coburn, Salem Hills, SS/P, Jr. — .378 BA, 37 hits, 18 RBI

Bronson Andrus, Desert Hills, 1B, Sr. — .340 BA, 30 RBI, 6 HR

Andrew Pintar, Spanish Fork, P, Sr. — .387 BA, .477 OBP, 7 2B, 26 RBI, 36 hits

Carson Day, Bear River, 1B/P, Sr. — .415 BA, 39 hits, 14 2B, 22 RBI, 6 saves, 0.97 ERA

Brian Jones, Bonneville, C, Sr. — .500 BA, 14 RBI, 5 2B, 4 HR

Kade Hancock, Salem Hills, P, Sr. — 8-1 record, 1.21 ERA, 62 Ks

4A Second Team

4A Honorable Mention