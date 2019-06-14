A flowerbed honoring slain 5-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley in Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City is pictured on Friday. The 5-year-old girl's body was found May 29 a half-block from her Logan home. Alexander William Whipple, 21, is charged with aggravated murder and child kidnapping, first-degree felonies, among other charges in connection with the death of his niece. During a vigil on June 1, Jessica Whipple, Lizzy's mom, tearfully described her late daughter as a nature-loving "wild child" who was happiest when she could kick off her shoes and pick flowers or collect rocks to give away.

